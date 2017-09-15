WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

‘Repo Man,’ ‘Pretty In Pink’ Actor Harry Dean Stanton Dead at 91

HOLLYWOOD - NOVEMBER 03: Actor Harry Dean Stanton of the film 'Inland Empire' poses in the portrait studio at the 2006 AFI FEST presented by Audi at the Arclight Hollywood November 3, 2006 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images for AFI)
Harry Dean Stanton (credit: Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (RADIO ALICE) — He was best known for his roles in Paris, Texas, Repo Man, Aliens and Pretty In Pink, Harry Dean Stanton has died of natural causes at the age of 91.

TMZ reports the popular character actor died peacefully at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

He made many friends in Hollywood. Hanging out with guys like Jack Nicholson, Kris Kristofferson to younger stars like Repo Man co-star Emilio Estevez and Rob Lowe. Stanton once told New York Magazine “I don’t act like their father, I act like their friend.”

80’s kids will remember his role as Molly Ringwald’s dad “Jack” in Pretty in Pink. Stanton even had a cameo on an episode with series star and fellow Pretty in Pink co-star Jon Cryer on an episode of Two and Half Men.

Stanton never married, but had a long relationship with Risky Business actress Rebecca De Mornay, 35 years his junior. Stanton said often “She left me for Tom Cruise.” He is survived by some family.

