Kevin Spacey Is Almost Unrecognizable In J. Paul Getty Film

In the upcoming movie about the kidnapping of J. Paul Getty’s grandson, Kevin Spacey portrays the role of the billionaire and is almost unrecognizable.

Check out a still from the film below and watch the trailer above.

Synopsis:

ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD follows the kidnapping of 16-year-old John Paul Getty III (Charlie Plummer) and the desperate attempt by his devoted mother Gail Michelle Williams) to convince his billionaire grandfather (Kevin Spacey) to pay the ransom. When Getty Sr. refuses, Gail attempts to sway him as her son’s captors become increasingly volatile and brutal. With her son’s life in the balance, Gail and Getty’s advisor (Mark Wahlberg) become unlikely allies in the race against time that ultimately reveals the true and lasting value of love over money.

Cast: Michelle Williams, Kevin Spacey, Mark Wahlberg, Romain Duris, Charlie Plummer, Timothy Hutton

Directed by: Ridley Scott

All The Money In The World is in theaters in December.