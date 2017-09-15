‘It’ Director’s Cut Confirmed And Sequel Details Revealed

Going into its second weekend of theatrical release, It is a huge box office and critical success.

That success has led Warner Bros. and New Line to fast-track more from The Losers Club and Pennywise.

Director Andy Muschietti revealed to Yahoo! that there is a second cut of the film that will be packaged with the home edition of the film by the end of the year. The directors cut of the film will have as much as 15 minutes of footage that didn’t make the 2 hours, 15 minutes theatrical cut.

RELATED: Actor Who Plays Georgie Went To See ‘It’ Dressed In Character

The director also revealed that the sequel It: Chapter 2 would involve The Losers Club returning as adults for a final confrontation with Pennywise.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.