Infectious ‘Jennifer Garner On Laughing Gas’ Video Goes Viral

(RADIO ALICE) – Jennifer Garner has been in a couple comedies including 13 Going On 30, Juno and of course, how could you forget Dude, Where’s My Car?, but perhaps her funniest work just may be the viral video she made while on laughing gas.

On Thursday, a very emotional Garner took to Instagram where she posted a video of her on nitrous oxide, leaving from her dentist appointment and trying to discuss a song from the musical Hamilton. “Throwback Thursday– that time I had dental anesthesia…laughing gas + novocaine + Hamilton = you’re welcome. #TBT @hamiltonmusical”

The 45-year-old actress recently started posting on Instagram. She seems to enjoy her new found obsession, making this post her seventh since September 1st and earning over 186,000 views.

