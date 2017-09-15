Disneyland Hotel Is Selling Corn Dog Nachos

Instead of boring old tortilla chips, you can opt for mini corn dogs topped with your favorite nacho toppings.

They are only available until the end of Septemeber at White Water Snacks inside the Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa in Anaheim.

So you better hurry.

The Hot Dog of the Month at White Water Snacks in Disney's Grand Californian Hotel was a platter of fun, mini corn dog nachos!! The corn dogs were crispy like a Disneyland corn dog and they just worked with all of the nacho toppings. Get yourself some before the month ends! #whitewatersnacks #grandcalifornian #disneylandhotel 🌭🌭🌭 A post shared by Kristen Mattern (@firstcomesdisney) on Sep 9, 2017 at 5:46pm PDT

Anyone who comes near the Grand Californian… I highly suggest getting the corn dog nachos. It's their hot dog of the month and is mini corn dogs covered with nachos toppings. Insanely delicious! A post shared by Michele (@michele_m17) on Sep 11, 2017 at 4:58pm PDT

