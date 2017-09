This weekend on Alice, score tickets to see IMAGINE DRAGONS w/ Grouplove and K Flay October 3 at Shoreline Amphitheatre courtesy of Live Nation.

HOW TO WIN:

Listen to Alice @ 97.3 this weekend (9/16 – 9/17) Winning is every hour from 12:05 PM to 4:05 PM. When you hear the cue to call and win, caller 97 at 1-800-400-FM 97 instantly wins!

Don’t miss Imagine Dragons live in concert on October 3 at Shoreline Amphitheatre. Tickets on sale now at www.livenation.com.