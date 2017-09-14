VIDEO: Roommates Play ‘Floor Is Lava’ In Comedy Short

The group of filmmakers over at RockJump, with the help of some special effects, show what it would be like if the floor was ACTUALLY lava.

Three roommates must survive when the floor… is lava! Directed by Clinton Jones

Written by Shawn Lebert & Clinton Jones

Story by Shawn Lebert, Clinton Jones, Cliff Lloret, Brett Driver Starring Cliff Lloret, Clinton Jones, Brett Driver, and Casey Edwards

H/T Laughing Squid

