WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

VIDEO: Roommates Play ‘Floor Is Lava’ In Comedy Short

Filed Under: Video, YouTube

The group of filmmakers over at RockJump, with the help of some special effects, show what it would be like if the floor was ACTUALLY lava.

Three roommates must survive when the floor… is lava!

Directed by Clinton Jones
Written by Shawn Lebert & Clinton Jones
Story by Shawn Lebert, Clinton Jones, Cliff Lloret, Brett Driver

Starring Cliff Lloret, Clinton Jones, Brett Driver, and Casey Edwards

H/T Laughing Squid

 

feet VIDEO: Roommates Play Floor Is Lava In Comedy ShortBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live