Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.14.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –‘Big Brother’ twist: Les Moonves makes Julie an offer she can’t refuse, Tyrese Gibson begs Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to delay solo ‘Fast and the Furious’ film, Sunnyvale home sells for eight-hundred thousand dollars over aggressive asking price, and approximately five thousand bikes apparently abandoned at ‘leave no trace’ Burning Man!

7-8am –Selena Gomez reveals she had kidney transplant as part of lupus treatment, Larry King reveals lung cancer diagnosis, Lawyers plea to keep ‘weak’ and ‘sick’ Anthony Weiner out of jail, Kathy Griffin’s Trump beheading photo now getting offers for big bucks, and Facebook pays millions for Marshawn Lynch reality show!

8-9am –Martin Shkreli is jailed for seeking a hair from Hillary Clinton, American Idol is having trouble booking their judges, getting verified on Instagram, a study about women having sex, and bad water in Alameda County!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and Rudy and Bryn review ‘Mother’!

