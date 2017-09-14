WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Josh Duhamel And Fergie Separate After 8 Years

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 05: Actor Josh Duhamel (L) and actress/singer Fergie attend the premiere of Relativity Media's "Safe Haven" after party at The Terrace At Hollywood & Highland on February 5, 2013 in Hollywood, California.
Fergie & Josh Duhamel (credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

(RADIO ALICE) – Actor Josh Duhamel and his wife Fergie have decided to end their marriage after eight years. The former couple confirmed the split with People Magazine on Wednesday.

In a joint statement, Fergie and Duhamel wrote:

“With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year. To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

The ‘Transformers’ actor and the ‘Black Eyed Peas’ singer first started dating in 2004. In January 2009, the couple got married in Malibu. On August 29, 2013, the couple gave birth to their only son, Axl.

42-year-old Fergie is currently focused on her music, with the release of her second solo album, Double Dutchess due out on September 22nd.

44-year-old Duhamel is currently shooting Unsolved, a scripted crime series about the murders of Tupac Shakur and the Notorious B.I.G.

In January, the couple celebrated their eighth year wedding anniversary.

8 years!! Love you babe.

A post shared by Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel) on

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

