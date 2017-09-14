WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Jolt Cola Is Back!

(Jolt Cola)

Jolt Cola, the all the sugar and twice the caffeine soda, is returning to shelves this month. The initial relaunch will be exclusively at Dollar General Stores but look for it to expand in 2018.

The cola, that debut in 1985 as “America’s first carbonated energy drink,” will reportedly keep the original recipe that boasted 50 grams of sugar and 160 milligrams of caffeine.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

