You Can Design A Creature For Netflix ‘The Dark Crystal’ Series

Jim Henson’s Creature Shop is turning one fan’s creature design into a cameo in the upcoming on Netflix The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

Here’s how to submit your creature:

Draw an original design (front and side views) for a small, woodland creature. The design must NOT be a variation of an existing Dark Crystal species. Pencil drawings, paintings, digital drawings, digital paintings, and digital models are all acceptable, however the final submission must be as JPG or PNG files. Submit it online. Include 50 to 100 words about your new creature, including its name, brief backstory, and characteristics. You can enter more than one design. Submissions are due November 22, 2017 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET.

The winner will get $500 and “their concept design will be crafted and built by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop to make a possible cameo appearance” in the series.

The 10-episode prequel series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will delve into the world of Thra using some of the original designs from the 1982 film while expanding the Dark Crystal story. Look for it to premiere on Netflix in 2018.

