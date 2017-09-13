Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.13.2017
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:
6-7am –Jean-Claude Van Damme’s son arrested in roommate knife incident, what Britney is spending her money on, the new iPhone is out, and new ads on your NBA jerseys!
Click here to download.
7-8am –Did “Uptown Funk” rip off an old classic? Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley to perform live together for first time since 2001, and Scott Budman from NBC Bay Area phones in to inform us on what’s going on with the newest Apple products!
Click here to download.
8-9am –Scott Capurro joins the show, and Bryn goes on the red carpet, a few fast facts, and dumb criminals!
Click here to download.
9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!
Click here to download.
RSS Subscription – iTunes Subscription – Play.it – Stitcher