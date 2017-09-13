IT Star’s Smile Is Just As Creepy Without The Make-up

(RADIO ALICE) – With all that clown make-up on, it’s hard to tell what actor Bill Skarsgård really looks like. But even when he’s not in his signature role as ‘Pennywise’, making THAT expression is down-right creepy AF.

Skarsgård was a guest on Conan O’Brien’s talk show when the late night host asked how he came up with that smile.

“There’s something about that smile, is that something you’ve been working on for a long time? Or did you come up with that when they approached you about playing Pennywise?” asked O’Brien.

The Swedish actor explained that he used to chase his little brother around with that expression. A look mastered by his older brother Gustov, who was able to point his lips downward. At the age of 10, Bill realized he can also, somehow do the same exact thing to his lips.

Bill comes from a family of actors. He is the son of actor Stellan Skarsgård, best known for his role as “Dr. Erik Selvig” in the Marvel Cinematic movies. Stellan has 8 children, 4 of which are also actors. Bill, Alexander from True Blood, Gustaf of History Channel’s Vikings, and Valter who appeared on Metallica’s ManUNkind music video.

IT is currently in wide release and at the top of the box office.



©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.