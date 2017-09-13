The ‘Die Hard’ Christmas Book Is Coming This Year

Forget It’s a Wonderful Life or Miracle On 34th Street, give me Die Hard around the holidays anytime. Insight Editions are releasing an illustrated Chrismas book telling the story of the 1988 Bruce Willis classic.

Illustrator JJ Harrison teamed with writer Doogie Horner to adapt Die Hard into a 32-page version of the story based on the classic “Night Before Christmas” poem.

A Die Hard Christmas: The Illustrated Holiday Classic will bring the battle for Nakatomi Tower between John McClane and the evil Hans Gruber to the page just in time for the Holidays.

The book drops in October and you can get more details at insighteditions.com.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.