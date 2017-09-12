Sorkin To Headline Mill Valley Film Festival Directors Night

WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

WESTWOOD, CA - JUNE 06: Screenwriter Aaron Sorkin accepts the "Distinguished Achievement in Screenwriting" award at the Screenwriters Showcase during the 2011 UCLA Festival Of New Creative Work at Freud Playhouse, UCLA on June 6, 2011 in Westwood, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for UCLA)
Aaron Sorkin (credit: John Shearer/Getty Images)

MILL VALLEY (RADIO ALICE) – Celebrated screenwriter of The West Wing and The Social Network, Aaron Sorkin will screen his highly anticipated movie Molly’s Game during the Mill Valley Film Festival’s Director’s Night on October 11th.

Sorkin not only wrote the screen play but is also debuting as a director of the film which is centered on the story of Molly Bloom, a competitive skier and Harvard law student who found fame and fortune by hosting exclusive high-stakes poker games in Hollywood.

Hundreds of millions of dollars were won and lost at her table with players who included movie stars, business titans and the Russian mob. The poker games also drew the attention of the FBI.

The cast includes Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba, Kevin Costner and Michael Cera.

Daily Variety said of the film “Molly’s a great character, and in the Chastain-Sorkin partnership, she’s performed every bit as forcefully as she’s written.”

