Sean Penn To Be Honored At Mill Valley Film Festival

MILL VALLEY (RADIO ALICE) – The Mill Valley Film Festival turns 40 this year and among those who will be honored will be long-time supporter and two-time Academy Award winner Sean Penn.

Penn, a former Marin County resident, will be the honored at a very special evening at The Rafael on October 7th. The evening will include an on-stage interview and clips from his extensive and award-winning acting career.

Festival founder and executive director Mark Fishkin said Penn has been a guiding light for the festival over the years.

“He did a lot of things for us over the years,” he said while mentioning Penn’s past festival appearances for I am Sam, 21 Grams and Into the Wild, among other movies.

Penn’s career has spanned three decades and he has won the Academy Award for Best Actor in 2004 for Mystic River and 2009 for his portrayal of famed San Francisco politician and activist Harvey Milk.

He was also nominated three other times for Dead Man Walking in 1996, Sweet and Lowdown in 2000 and I Am Sam in 2002.

Penn received Best Actor awards at the Cannes (She’s So Lovely) and Berlin (Dead Man Walking) film festivals, as well as being a two-time winner of Best Actor honors at the Venice Film Festival (Hurlyburly, 21 Grams).

His unparalleled acting career also includes performances in Taps, Fast Times at Ridgemont High, At Close Range, State of Grace, Carlito’s Way, The Assassination of Richard Nixon, and The Tree of Life.

