Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.12.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Jim Carrey’s bizarre behavior, an album of songs about famous dogs is raising money for dogs displaced by Hurricane Harvey, a few things that happened during Hurricane Irma, and the four keys to a lasting relationship!


7-8am –Hurricane Irma and Harvey telethon draws huge stars, Stephen King’s ‘It’, how they come up with content on Jeopardy, Troy Gentry’s helicopter ride was ‘spur of the moment’, Florida car dealerships parked cars in public garages during Hurricane Irma, and the happiest states in America!


8-9am –J.J. Abrams to write and direct ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’, “Finding My Virginity”: the new autobiography by Richard Branson, SF names Golden Gate Park meadow after Robin Williams, and a few fast facts!


9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!


