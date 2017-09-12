San Francisco Renames Sharon Meadow In Honor Of Robin Williams

The San Francisco Recreation and Park Department has announced that they are renaming Sharon Meadow in Golden Gate Park to Robin Williams Meadow.

The meadow has been the location of San Francisco’s annual free Comedy Day event for many years. It was an event closely tied to both the local comedy scene and Robin Williams himself.

“Robin Williams was known for his humor and kindness and like Comedy Day, he was about making people laugh – no matter who they are. Because the event’s mission embodies Mr. Williams’ true nature as a comedian and kind spirit as a human being, it is so fitting to name this meadow after Mr. Williams where thousands of people freely gather to perform, laugh and enjoy each other’s company every year,” said Phil Ginsburg, SF Rec and Park’s General Manager, in a statement.

Comedy Day, held in Robin Williams Meadow, is Sunday, September 17, 2017 from noon to 5 PM.

