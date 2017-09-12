Oakland A’s To Host A Free Game In 2018

The Oakland Athletics will be celebrating their 50th season in Oakland in 2018 and to one of the ways they’ll be celebrating is by offering one game at the Coliseum that is totally free to attend.

Dance through the 50th anniversary schedule! Check out the Oakland A's 2018 schedule, which includes a free game. https://t.co/2YxCYfvjxQ pic.twitter.com/yUPM11Vhzi — Oakland A's 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) September 12, 2017

On Tuesday, April 17, 2018, 50 years to the day of the team’s first ever home game in Oakland, the A’s will not be charging admission for their game against the Chicago White Sox.

Details on how to secure entry for the game are coming early next year.

April 17. Details regarding the free game and how to secure tickets will be announced in early 2018. — Oakland A's 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) September 12, 2017

The A’s have also settled on the spot for their new Oakland ballpark near Laney College.