Oakland A’s To Host A Free Game In 2018

The Oakland Athletics will be celebrating their 50th season in Oakland in 2018 and to one of the ways they’ll be celebrating is by offering one game at the Coliseum that is totally free to attend.

On Tuesday, April 17, 2018, 50 years to the day of the team’s first ever home game in Oakland, the A’s will not be charging admission for their game against the Chicago White Sox.

Details on how to secure entry for the game are coming early next year.

The A’s have also settled on the spot for their new Oakland ballpark near Laney College.

