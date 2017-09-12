Linklater’s ‘Last Flag Flying’ Will Highlight MVFF’s Centerpiece

WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

For more on the Mill Valley Film Festival, visit radioalice.com/mvff
Filed Under: Last Flag Flying, Mill Valley Film Festival, Richard Linklater
SAN FRANCISCO (RADIO ALICE) – Academy Award nominated director Richard Linklater’s new film Last Flag Flying will be the “Centerpiece Screening” on Oct. 12th at the 40th Mill Valley Film Festival.

Linklater, who not only is a filmmaker, but also a screenwriter and actor, is known for his realistic movies that revolve around a passage of time. He garnered praise for his Academy Award nominated film Boyhood that was shot over a dozen years.

He won the Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice Movie Awards and BAFTAs for Best Director and Best Picture for that film.

In Last Flag Flying, a star-studded cast that includes Steve Carell, Bryan Cranston and Laurence Fishburne follows the story of three Vietnam veterans who reunite for one last mission.



