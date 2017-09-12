Holly Hunter To Be Honored At Mill Valley Film Festival

MILL VALLEY (RADIO ALICE) – Hollywood veteran Holly Hunter, whose tour de force performance in Jane Campion’s 1993 film The Piano scored a rare sweep of the major acting awards, will be honored at the 40th Mill Valley Film Festival.

Hunter is among the most honored actresses of her time. She won the Academy Award for Best Actress, BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role, AACTA Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role, Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Motion Picture Drama, and the Cannes Best Actress Award for her role in The Piano.

She was also nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress for Broadcast News (1987), and the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for The Firm (1993) and Thirteen (2003).

Hunter has also been nominated seven times for the Emmy Award, winning the honor in the 1989 made for TV movie Roe vs. Wade and The Positively True Adventures of the Alleged Texas Cheerleader-Murdering Mom in 1993.

She will be honored with a very special evening that will include a tribute at the Smith Rafael Film Center on October 8th with an interview and clips of her movies.

