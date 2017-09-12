Full Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Line-Up Announced

The annual free Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival has shared the full line-up for next month’s 3-day festival. This year’s line-up is as diverse as ever and includes names like Henry Rollins, Randy Newman, Cheap Trick, Emmylou Harris, Billy Bragg, Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys, T Bone Burnet, Brandi Carlile, Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle, Jello Biafra (The Dead Kennedys), Ozomatli, and more!
Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival is Friday – Sunday, October 6th – 8th from Noon – 7 PM in Hellman Hollow and Marx and Lindley Meadows in Golden Gate Park. More details can be found at www.hardlystrictlybluegrass.com.
Friday, October 6:
Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands
Dry Branch Fire Squad
Billy Bragg
The Bo-Keys featuring Don Bryant and Percy Wiggins
T Bone Burnett
Conor Brings Friends for Friday featuring: Mega Bog, Jesse Harris, Big Thief, The Felice Brothers, First Aid Kit, Conor Oberst
The Sam Chase & The Untraditional
Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors
Chuck Prophet & The Mission Express
Seun Kuti & Egypt 80
Brandi Carlile
Molsky’s Mountain Drifters
Tracy Blackman
Foy Vance
Terri Hendrix with Lloyd Maines
Saturday, October 7:
Reed Mathis and Electric Beethoven
Blackfoot Gypsies
The Nth Power
Midnight North
Rising Appalachia
HSB Blues Revue featuring Sugar Ray Norcia, Annie Sampson, Steve Freund, Chris Cain, Austin deLone, Ruth Davies and Tony Braunagel
Robyn Hitchcock
Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn
Tim O’Brien Band
Peter Rowan Dharma Blues featuring Jack Casady
Alison Brown and the Compass Bluegrass Allstars featuring Bobby Osborne
Gillian Welch
Steve Earle & The Dukes
Sam Outlaw
Nancy & The Lambchops
Tyler Childers
Colter Wall
Henry Rollins
Willie Watson
The Go To Hell Man Clan
Buddy Miller’s Cavalcade of Stars featuring Gurf Morlix, Bill Anderson, Lillie Mae, Dan Penn, Buddy Miller with The War & Treaty
Dan Auerbach
Poncho Sanchez
Justin Townes Earle
Ozomatli
Patty Griffin
Sturgill Simpson
The Brothers Comatose
Moonalice
The Wood Brothers
Jamey Johnson
Robert Earl Keen
Hardly Strictly Silent Disco featuring Ren the Vinyl Archaeologist, Steve Fabus, Deejay Theory, Tom Thump, DJ Phleck, DJ Tobiwan, Motion Potion, U9lift
Sunday, October 8:
Jade Jackson
Marco & The Polos
Sisters Morales
The Well Known Strangers
Weyes Blood
Ghost of Paul Revere
Shelby Lynne & Allison Moorer
The Sons of The Soul Revivers
Hot Tuna Electric
Dave Alvin & The Guilty Ones
The Flatlanders
John Prine
Emmylou Harris
Lila Blue
The Brothers Gibb
Norbert Putnam & Friends
Jello Biafra
Ciaran Lavery
Tyler Childers
Will Durst
The Secret Sisters
Kane Welch Kaplin
Aaron Lee Tasjan
Lampedusa featuring Steve Earle, Patty Griffin, Emmylou Harris, Buddy Miller, Lucinda Williams
Bob Mould Band
Junior Brown
Poor Man’s Whiskey
Randy Newman
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile (and the Sea Lice)
Lucinda Williams
Jon Langford’s Four Lost Souls
Big Freedia
Ornette’s Prime Time Band Reunion featuring Jamaaladeen Tacuma, Al MacDowell, Charlie Ellerbe, Badal Roy, Denardo Coleman with Special Guests David Murray, Wallace Roney & Marc Ribot
Cheap Trick
Hardly Strictly Silent Disco featuring 4NR, Gordo Cabeza, DJ Alarm, Mophono, DJ Tyme, King Most, Motion Potion