Daniel Dae Kim Replaces Ed Skrein In ‘Hellboy’ Reboot

Daniel Dae Kim
Daniel Dae Kim (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Daniel Dae Kim, best known for his roles on CBS’ Hawaii Five-0 and ABC’s Lost, appears to be set to play Major Ben Daimio in Lionsgate and Millennium’s Hellboy reboot.

The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that after Ed Skrein dropped out over “whitewashing” concerns that Kim was targeted for the role. In the comics, Major Ben Daimio is an Asian-American and a member of the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense who can shape-shift into a jaguar.

The Hellboy reboot has already cast David Harbour from Stranger Things in the title role.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

