‘Wonder Woman’ Director Patty Jenkins Signs On For Sequel

LOS ANGELES (RADIO ALICE) — Warner Bros. has confirmed Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins has officially signed on to direct the sequel, according to Variety.

The critically acclaimed superhero movie earned over $816 million worldwide during the summer 2017 release. Jenkins was the top choice for the sequel, especially when the negotiations took several months to finalize her return.

Though Warner Bros. declined to comment on Jenkins’ salary for the next film, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter her take home would range between the $7 million to $9 millon mark. Which would make Jenkins the highest-paid female filmmaker in history.

Gal Gadot will also reprise her role in the sequel which is expected to be released in theaters on December 13, 2019.

