VIDEO: ‘American Assassin’ Movie Review With Jonny Moseley

Jonny Moseley joined Sarah and Vinnie for a movie review of American Assassin.
Synopsis:
When Cold War veteran Stan Hurley takes CIA black ops recruit Mitch Rapp under his wing, they receive an assignment to investigate a wave of random attacks on both military and civilian targets. After discovering a pattern of violence, Hurley and Rapp join forces with a lethal Turkish agent to stop a mysterious operative who wants to start a global war.
Director: Michael Cuesta
Stars: Dylan O’Brien, Michael Keaton, Sanaa Lathan, Taylor Kitsch