Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.11.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Hooman and Bryn climbed the stairs in honor of first responders, a hurricane update, Kristen Bell was the hero of the day, it’s 9/11, shooting at hurricanes, a couple fast facts, and redheads are getting more love!

7-8am –The movie ‘It’ killed the box office and set a new record in sales, Atlanta Braves apologize for plying Scorpions’ ‘Rock You Like a Hurricane’ in game against Miami Marlins, Eric Bolling’s son dies hours after father loses Fox News job, the Equifax hack, and a study about letting your kids sleep in!

8-9am –Montgomery Gentry’s Troy Gentry killed in helicopter crash just hours before concert, Kenny Chesney’s St. John residence destroyed by Irma, this year’s ‘We Can Survive’ concert, and Millennials wish they had grown up in their parents’ era!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and we peak for the week with a movie review with Hooman and Jonny Moseley!

