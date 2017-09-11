Jim Carrey Gives Most Interesting Red Carpet Interview

NEW YORK (RADIO ALICE) – While on the red carpet at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party Friday night, Jim Carrey had some interesting things to say with E! Entertainment’s Catt Sadler.

As Sadler greeted Carrey, the comedian circled around her as she asked “…this is the first time I’ve run in to Jim Carrey, wait, tell me, is it true you were wandering the streets? You need a date to the party?”

The 55-year-old comic responded with “No, no, no. I’m doing just fine. I’m just, you know, there’s no meaning to any of this. So I wanted to find the most meaningless thing that I could f*** come to and join. And here I am.”

When Sadler asked Carrey if he believed in icons, he said “That is just the absolute lowest aiming, you know, possibility that we can come up with.” Sadler looked into the camera completely perplexed.

“I don’t believe in personalities. I don’t believe that you exist.” Carrey said. “…I believe we’re a field of energy dancing for itself and I don’t care.”

Sadler came back and asked “You don’t believe certain icons have the power to make change, to think differently, to be bold, to inspire others…artistry? You’re one of them!” To his response… (singing in James Brown style) “On the good foot, Ha! Yeah…You shut her down now!”

“I don’t believe in icons. I don’t believe in personalities.” Carrey declared. “I believe that peace lies beyond personality. Beyond invention in disguise. Beyond the red “s” that you wear on your chest that makes bullets bounce off. I believe that it’s deeper than that. I believe we’re a field of energy dancing for itself and I don’t care.”

Carrey ended with “I didn’t get dressed up. There is no me.”

