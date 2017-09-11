WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Cookie Dough Parlor Comes To The East Bay

(Cookie Dough Parlor)

Cookie Dough Parlor is now open at 1418 Pinole Valley Road in Pinole.

They are serving 9 flavors of Cookie Dough, 16 flavors of Ice Cream, and more!

Always the first question is is it safe to eat cookie dough. The answer for Cookie Dough Parlor the is “heck yes”. You can eat their dough raw, baked, or even soft baked.

‼️WINNER ALERT‼️ 1st prize 🥇: amandamcgowan98 2nd prize 🥈: foodiswhyimbroke 3rd prize 🥉: eat_bayarea . Congratulations to the winners. I will DM you with info on getting your prize! . Didn't win? You have ONE LAST CHANCE to win. Cookie Dough Parlor will be doing two more giveaways for our Facebook followers. If you haven't already, start following us on Facebook for another chance to win. That contest starts today! . We will also be doing some giveaways when we open, so continue to follow us for that announcement. Thanks and we hope to see you all at our scoop shop, opening this August! 🍨🍪 #cookiedoughparlor #edibledough #ediblecookiedough #icecreamwishes #cookiedoughdreams #thisisdoughcountry #cookiedough #pinole #bayareafood #bayarea #eastbayfood #bayareadessert #insiderfood #insiderdessert #icecreamshop #popsugarfood #popsugar #popsugardessert #comingsoon #winnerannounced #giveaway #cookiedoughandicecream

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area.

 

