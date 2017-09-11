Chili’s Slashes Menu Items By 40%

In a surprising move, Chili’s has announced that they will be cutting their menu offering by 40% starting September 18th.

“We value every Guest and we know that cutting even one entrée like Mango Chili Tilapia, or a delicious appetizer like Crispy Asparagus could disappoint a Guest who loves that dish,” said Kelli Valade, president of Chili’s in a statement. “But, Guests have also told us they know that today no restaurant can be everything to everyone. So, by eliminating 40 percent of our menu, we’ve reinvested in meatier burgers, ribs and fajitas – the items that we’ve always been known for. We apologize to any Guest who misses a departed dish, but with this bold move we commit to all Guests to do a better job of serving our famous food on every visit, in every restaurant.”

Not sure if anyone was really heading over to Chili’s to have quinoa but their 125 item menu was a bit ridiculous. The chain, founded in 1975 in Dallas, is promising to have bigger and better versions of their core items – burgers, ribs, and fajitas.

We’ll see what it looks like next week.

