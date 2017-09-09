WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

‘Stranger Things’-Themed Dance Party In San Francisco This October

Filed Under: rickshaw stop, San Francisco, Stranger Things
(Rickshaw Stop)

After an incredibly long wait season 2 of Stranger Things is coming to Netflix on Friday, October 27 and if you want to pregame for it there’s a really good place to do it. ‘The Upside Down: Stranger Things Party’ hits San Francisco’s Rickshaw Stop on Friday, October 20.

21317610 1994002220819504 2087783369981389403 n Stranger Things Themed Dance Party In San Francisco This October

Via Rickshaw Stop

This 21+ homage to the show will feature plenty of new wave, synth wave, 1980s pop, and the rest of what you might expect to hear in Hawkins, Indiana circa 1983.

RELATED: More ‘Stranger Things’ Funko Toys Are Coming

The Rickshaw Stop will also be decked out to look like The Upside Down and there will be Dungeons & Dragons drink specials. No word on Eggo waffles.

Tickets are in advance and $20 at the door at rickshawstop.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live