Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.08.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Women who were the first to things, the five living former U.S. Presidents appeared in a video asking Americans to unite to help the recovery effort for the victims of Hurricane Harvey, and ten “American” foods we take for granted but people in other countries have never tried!


7-8am –Celebrity Big Brother, Charles Barkley recently lost more than 40 pounds, and Scott Budman of NBC Bay Area phones in to inform us on the Equifax hack!


8-9am –Mexico earthquake kills at least thirty-two, a few big football games this weekend, and Craig Carton from the ‘Boomer & Carton’ show arrested by FBI over ticket scam to pay his gambling debts!


9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!


