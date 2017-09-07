September 7th Marks The Day Mad Dog Buford Tannen “Killed” Dr. Emmett Brown

(RADIO ALICE) – It may not be a significant date in history like when a bolt of lightning struck the Hill Valley clock tower at precisely 10:04 p.m. resulting in Marty McFly traveling Back To The Future.

But in the sequel, Marty stumble upon a tombstone that read “Here lies Emmett Brown. Shot in the back by Buford Tannen over a matter of 80 dollars.”

That date Dr. Emmet Brown was supposed to die was on September 7, 1885, marking this Thursday the 132nd anniversary in the “Back To The Future” historical timeline.

Lucky for him, Marty was there to change the course of history and save his life.

