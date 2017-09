Secret Show Podcast for September 7th, 2017

Our friend Rudy joins the show and does a Ted Talk, a response from yesterday’s bad advice about the girlfriend who’s worried about her boyfriend’s criminal record, and bad advice: having someone disrespect your animals, and taking care of your mom!

This Podcast is for ears 18 years of age and up only, thank you!

