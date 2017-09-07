Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.07.2017

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.06.2017
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:
6-7am –Critics share what they think about Seth MacFarlane’s ‘The Orville’ on Fox, Hurricane Irma is tearing through the Caribbean Islands, the ‘Bachelor’, ‘Hurricane Irma’, and a guy sits on something!
7-8am –Dave Grohl talks about his new album, Daniel Day-Lewis looks terrible after motorbike accident, Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are living together, Kirk Cousins says God told him not to sign the Redskins' long-term contract offer, and the most exciting age!
8-9am –Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s is excited about new baby daughter, Christian Bale packs on the pounds to play Cheney, the internet bad guys, and how much time men spend on grooming themselves!
9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and the movie review: ‘It’ and ‘Home Again’!
