Chipotle Launches Queso Nationwide

Starting Tuesday, September 12th, Chipotle will be offering queso on their menu.

The spicy cheese sauce/dip can be added to your favorite burrito or bowl and will also be offered as a side order in two sizes with chips.

“Although queso was the number one requested menu item, we never added it to our menu before now because we wouldn’t use the industrial additives used in most quesos,” Chipotle CEO and Founder Steve Ells said in a statement. “Additives make typical queso very consistent and predictable but are not at all in keeping with our food culture. Our queso may vary slightly depending on the characteristics of the aged cheddar cheese used in each batch, but using only real ingredients is what makes our food so delicious.”

To prove their claims of preservative free queso, Chipotle also shared a handy chart of the menu item.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area.

 

