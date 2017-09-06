Solar Storm May Make Northern Lights Visible In Far NorCal

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – A solar storm is slamming into Earth with the possibility of extending bright auroras into large parts of the northern United States.

The outer range of visibility for the resulting aurora could stretch south over Washington, Oregon and as far as the tip of Northern California.

The flare’s geomagnetic storm, the space weather version of a small hurricane, is projected to arrive late Wednesday night according to NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center.

Coronal holes come from the sun and push a steady stream of geomagnetic activity toward the Earth.

When it comes into contact with solar winds, it energizes the Earth’s outer atmosphere and creates vibrant auroras that paint the night sky neon green and pink.