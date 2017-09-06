WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.06.2017

Filed Under: Download, Full Show, Podcast, Sarah and Vinnie
the sarah and vinnie show logo

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.05.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Oprah, Beyoncé and Barbra Streisand lead the star-studded lineup for Hurricane Harvey telethon, the movie IT, the DWTS line up, Madonna details a hilarious FedEx flub on Twitter, and the fun of dating!


Click here to download.

7-8am –James Hetfield falls in a hole on stage, former Tower of Power lead singer Rick Stevens dies after battle with cancer, Ryan Phillippe’s update photo, woman who claims Usher gave her herpes says a sex tape exists, those standing desks might not be as good for you as you thought they were, and nipples!


Click here to download.

8-9am –Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx reveal their ‘secret’ love, Justin Timberlake, Pharrell, Ariana Grande, Dave Matthews Band will perform at a free Concert for Charlottesville, Rami Malek is Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody first look, washing your hands after using the toilet, the best places to raise a family, and why a few nurses got in trouble!


Click here to download.

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!


Click here to download.

RSS SubscriptioniTunes SubscriptionPlay.itStitcher

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!

More from Sarah And Vinnie
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live