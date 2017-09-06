WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

25th Season Cast of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Announced

Valentin Chmerkovskiy performs on 'Dancing With The Stars' Season Finale (credit: Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

(RADIO ALICE) – On Wednesday, ABC announced the latest casting for the upcoming 25th season of ‘Dancing with the Stars’. Headlining the show will be Nick and Vanessa Lachey, athletes Derek Fisher and Terrell Owens and 80’s pop star Debbie Gibson.

Other members of the upcoming season feature actor Frankie Muniz of “Malcolm in the Middle,” Drew Scott of “Property Brothers” and pro-wrestler Nikki Bella.

The Lacheys are pairing up with professional dancers and also married couple Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy.

The next season of “DWTS” is set to premiere on September 18th on ABC.

