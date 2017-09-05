VIDEO: Carlos Santana On Sarah And Vinnie

The legendary Carlos Santana joined Sarah and Vinnie to talk about his influences, life, spirituality, and his film “Dolores.”

Find out all things Dolores movie at www.doloresthemovie.com.

SYNOPSIS:

Dolores Huerta is among the most important, yet least known, activists in American history. An equal partner in co-founding the first farm workers unions with Cesar Chavez, her enormous contributions have gone largely unrecognized. Dolores tirelessly led the fight for racial and labor justice alongside Chavez, becoming one of the most defiant feminists of the twentieth century—and she continues the fight to this day, at 87. With intimate and unprecedented access to this intensely private mother to eleven, the film reveals the raw, personal stakes involved in committing one’s life to social change. Directed by Peter Bratt.

