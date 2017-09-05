Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.05.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Congratulations to Serena Williams, what Prince Harry’s stressing about, Lil Wayne hospitalized after suffering seizure, someone killed themselves at Burning Man, a woman embezzles money to deal with her husband’s Home Depot license, a couple fast facts!

7-8am –Guitarist from Steely Dan passed away, Molly Hatchet’s Dave Hlubek dead at sixty six, Beyonce, George Clooney among stars set for multi-network Hurricane Harvey relief telethon, the most common searched how-to questions on Google, how many of us buy vehicles based on our pets, it’s pumpkin spice time, and what a lot of people are using for birth control nowadays!

8-9am –The amazing Carlos Santana joins us in studio, Hurricane Irma to track toward US, and tons of texts about Carlos Santana!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

RSS Subscription – iTunes Subscription – Play.it – Stitcher

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!