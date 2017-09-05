Santana Autographed Guitar Auction To Benefit Hurricane Harvey Relief

ALICE SENDS LOVE AND HOPE TO HOUSTON

JOIN OUR SANTANA AUTOGRAPHED GUITAR AUCTION AND HELP RAISE FUNDS FOR THE FOR THE HOUSTON FOOD BANK

Sarah and Vinnie are hosting a special Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund Auction by offering an autographed guitar signed by the iconic and epic Carlos Santana. AND, 100% of the bid price will be donated to the Houston Food Bank. www.houstonfoodbank.org

It all came together when Carlos Santana dropped by the Alice studio this week, and Bananas at Large donated a guitar. It was a match that mattered… because now we have a beautiful autographed guitar by the legendary Carlos Santana to help raise money for the Houston Food Bank.

We encourage our Alice community to come together and help raise money by placing a bid for this fantastic one-of-a-kind rock memorabilia.

HERE IS HOW OUR AUCTION WORKS

OPENING BID IS $500.00

BID INCREMENTS ARE $100.00

AUCTION ITEM

PAUL REED SMITH (PRS) SE 245 PLATINUM GUITAR

AUTOGRAPHED BY CARLOS SANTANA

The special Sarah and Vinnie auction runs September 6 – September 8.

You can place bids every day (9/6 – 9/8) between 6 AM and 9 AM by calling 1-800-400-FM97.

Friday morning (9/8) at 9 AM, the highest bidder will receive the guitar.

The highest bidder will drop by the morning show the following week and write a check directly to the Houston Food Bank … and of course have a picture moment with their new guitar.

Alice will send the full amount of the check with a letter from Sarah and Vinnie and everyone at Alice @ 97.3 directly to the Houston Food Bank.

If there is a tie Friday morning (9/8) at 9 AM, we will conduct a random drawing to determine highest bidder winner.

Alice would like to thank Carlos Santana for his amazing music and generosity of spirit. And our sincere appreciation to Alan Rosen from Bananas at Large for donating such a stunning guitar.

Since 1974, Bananas At Large has specialized in equipment that is used in the production of music, audio and video. Bananas At Large is a complete Fretted Instrument Shop, with a wide selection of electric guitars and basses, acoustic guitars, banjos, resonators, mandolins and more. Bananas At Large has two North Bay locations: San Rafael and Santa Rosa. https://www.bananas.com/