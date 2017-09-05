Peter Dinklage Was In A Punk Band Before ‘Game of Thrones’

Peter Dinklage is famous for playing Tyrion Lannister on HBO’s Game of Thrones, but his musical background may surprise you.

Related: What’s the Song in the ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Promo?

“I was in a band called Whizzy for many years in New York,” the actor told Playboy. “We were this punk-funk-rap band. We played a show at CBGB, and I was jumping around onstage and got accidentally kneed in the temple. I was like Sid Vicious, just bleeding all over the stage. Blood was going everywhere. I just grabbed a dirty bar napkin and dabbed my head and went on with the show.”

“We didn’t care much at the time about personal safety,” he continued. “We were smoking and drinking during our shows, and one time my bass player fell off the back of his amp because he passed out. It was one of those bands.”

Sounds like the type of thing a Lannister could get behind.

The photo above comes from a Whizzy gig at Under Acme in New York City in 1994.