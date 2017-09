Alice’s 21st Birthday celebration continues with tickets to see Florida Georgia Line with Nelly and Chris Land coming to Concord Pavilion September 15 and Shoreline Amphitheatre September 16.

TO WIN:

Listen (9/5 – 9/8) on the 05’s every hour 9:05 AM to 4:05 PM for the cue to call. When you hear it, start dialing 1-800-400-FM 97. Caller 97 wins a pair of tickets to one of the shows courtesy of Live Nation.

Florida Georgia Line tickets on sale now at www.livenation.com.