Adidas Release Puke And Beer Repellent Sneakers For Oktoberfest

(Adidas)

If you are heading to Munich for Oktoberfest and don’t want to wear the traditional black Haferl Shoes, adidas has you covered.

The shoe company has announced the limited edition “adidas München Made in Germany” sneaker. The sneaker is not only puke and beer repellent but also features some sylish homages to the annual drinking festival like:

– An embroidery on the heel cap to match your Lederhosen.
– The word “Prost” or “cheers” in gold near the iconic adidas triple stripes.

The kicks can be ordered online at 43einhalb.com for €199.95 (or about $225) and they include a branded beer mug.

 

