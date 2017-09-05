Adidas Release Puke And Beer Repellent Sneakers For Oktoberfest

If you are heading to Munich for Oktoberfest and don’t want to wear the traditional black Haferl Shoes, adidas has you covered.

The shoe company has announced the limited edition “adidas München Made in Germany” sneaker. The sneaker is not only puke and beer repellent but also features some sylish homages to the annual drinking festival like:

– An embroidery on the heel cap to match your Lederhosen.

– The word “Prost” or “cheers” in gold near the iconic adidas triple stripes.

The kicks can be ordered online at 43einhalb.com for €199.95 (or about $225) and they include a branded beer mug.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.