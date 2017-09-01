Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.01.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –J.J. Watt’s fundraiser for Houston passes ten million dollars in donations, other celebrities who are helping the victims of Hurricane Harvey, Justin Bieber is the second person to hit a hundred million followers on Twitter, the heatwave to come this weekend, how the city’s development may have contributed to devastating flooding, college football, and the most popular chip in the country!

7-8am –The new season of Narcos coming tonight, the best of 2017 so far, ‘Property Brothers’ star Drew Scott the first celebrity revealed for ‘DWTS’ season 25, movies being released this week, the new 7,541-piece Lego Millennium Falcon is the biggest and most expensive set ever, and things that are good to buy in September!

8-9am –Wine festival canceled over heat concerns in Livermore, cut your electricity, how you can help Houston, L’Oréal fires transgender model Munroe Bergdorf for racist post, and the most serious problems facing the world according to millennials!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

RSS Subscription – iTunes Subscription – Play.it – Stitcher

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!