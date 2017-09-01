San Francisco’s Salt & Straw Serving Bone Marrow Ice Cream

Salt & Straw in San Francisco (2201 Fillmore St.) is serving up an ice cream flavor this month with an unusual ingredient – bone marrow.

Their Bone Marrow & Smoked Cherries flavor joins California Honey Rocky Road, Coconut Jam & Chocolate Crispy Rice, Peach Crumble Bars (V), and

Roasted Strawberry & Coconut (V) on their “Late Summer Harvest” menu.

RELATED: The Ultimate Ice Cream To Celebrate The Solar Eclipse

Here’s the description from Salt & Straw:

A deliciously unthinkable combination that you didn’t know you’d love. Inspired by the quest for new ingredients to enhance the velvety texture of cream in our frozen creations, we came across a genius combination: roasted bone marrow and sweet cherries smoked with a touch of star anise, fennel seeds, and hickory and aged in bourbon simple syrup. A truly one-of-a-kind flavor experience, the savory marrow and dark spiced cherries are a match made in ice cream heaven.

“It adds this completely different texture to ice cream,” said Co-founder Tyler Malek told Eater SF. “It has a meatiness to it.”

If a “meaty” ice cream isn’t your thing you can alway enjoy some of their classic San Francisco flavors like Sea Salt with Caramel Ribbons, Almond Brittle with Salted Ganache, Double Fold Vanilla, or Chocolate Gooey Brownie – just to name a few of their excellent flavors.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.