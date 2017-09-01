WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Pillsbury Brought Back Their Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Rolls

Filed Under: Pillsbury, Pumpkin Spice
(Pillsbury)

People are obsessed with all things pumpkin spiced. The latte, M&M’s, and even pumpkin beer are out there so you can get your Fall fix.

Pillsbury also has skin in the pumpkin game. They have brought back their Grands! Pumpkin Spice Rolls.

You’ll need to hurry to get these, as they will only stay in stores through the end of November.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

