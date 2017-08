Secret Show Podcast for August 31st, 2017

The iPhone 8 is coming soon, updating Vinnie’s new house, planning a morning show house party, an update on the stalker bad advice, and bad advice: hating your besty’s new boyfriend, and not trusting your partner!

This Podcast is for ears 18 years of age and up only, thank you!

Secret Show 8.31.2017

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!