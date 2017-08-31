Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.31.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Celebrities helping with the disaster in Houston, Justin Bieber’s balls, it’s going to be a really hot weekend for us in the Bay Area, what’s going on in Houston, unruly passenger ordered to pay airline nearly a hundred thousand dollars, and a few fast facts!

7-8am –Master P responds to Kevin Hart regarding the videos he’s posting urging more celebrities to donate more money for the Texas Hurricane, Star Destroyer and TIE fighters to make virtual appearance over Golden Gate Bridge, ‘Survivor: Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers’ cast revealed, clowns are getting a bad rap, and things that might be considered rude!

8-9am –Bruce Springsteen extends Broadway run, Whitesnake video vixen Tawny Kitaen will be on ‘Botched’ revealing her bad boobjob, why it’s so hard for younger people to buy house, and stuff you could overdose on!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

